Watson Duke Wants $15,000 for 80,000 Public Servants Owed Backpay.

President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, is appealing to the Finance Minister to meet for discussion with the PSA relating to outstanding backpay owed to his members.

Mr. Duke is requesting from the state that a downpayment of $15,000 be paid to 80,000 public servants who are owed backpay.

Speaking at a news briefing in Port- of- Spain on Thursday, the PSA President said the union is willing to engage in urgent talks and is willing to put forward other recommendations.

Mr. Duke warned there could be resistance if their request is treated lightly.

