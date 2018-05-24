Watson Duke’s At it Again, Claiming Political Interference in OSHA Compliance.

President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, is expressing concern about what he says is political interference when it comes to the execution of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

He claims the interference is displayed by inspectors with questionable agendas, adding that there is need for a review in how these officers are hired, in addition to the close monitoring of their performance.

Mr. Duke made the comment during a sitting of the Joint Select Committee on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities on Occupational Safety and Health Compliance in the Public Service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

