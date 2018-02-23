Power102FM

Watson Duke’s Move Described As Suspicious by Competing Faction.

First vice presidential candidate for the PSA Fixers, Herdes Cuffy, voices concern over the alleged firing of Public Services Association officers rec

First vice presidential candidate for the PSA Fixers, Herdes Cuffy, voices concern over the alleged firing of Public Services Association officers recently.

Speaking with reporters on the issue, he described this move by PSA President, Watson Duke, as suspicious

He made the comments while speaking during a demonstration at PSA headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain Wednesday.

The Fixers is one of several groups contesting elections in the PSA, which have been postponed twice already.

