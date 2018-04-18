West End Police Officers Face Port-of-Spain Magistrate in Kidnapping and Assault Case.

Three police officers appeared before a Port-of- Spain Magistrate on Monday, charged with kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, misbehaviour and false imprisonment- offenses alleged to have been committed on November 5th, 2017.

Corporal Nicholas Nurse was charged with kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and two counts of misbehaviour; while Constable Kevin Kassie was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Constable Kevin De Freitas was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

All three officers, who were attached to the West End Task Force at the time, appeared before Magistrate Annette Forde, in the Port- of- Spain 4B Magistrates’ Court. The officers were granted bail by Justice of the Peace Anthony Soulette in the sum of $300,000, $250,000 and $125,000 respectively last Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday April 18th.

The 26-year-old victim, of Diego Martin, made a report to the Professional Standards Bureau on November 15th, 2017, alleging he was falsely charged and assaulted while detained at the West End Police Station.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

