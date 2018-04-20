When A Bad Haircut Lands You In Jail.

A barber who gave a ten-year-old boy a “humiliating haircut” and then made him sweep up the hairs from the floor has been jailed for eight months.

The youngster, who was said to be “proud” of his hairstyle, was given a number one all over as punishment for trying to use a razor himself.

But after being laughed at by others who were sat around him, he felt so humiliated he called the police.

When the police arrested Abdulrahim Omar, he accepted what happened saying he had done it to teach the boy a lesson. He said the boy had been using a razor himself and he wanted to teach him that they are dangerous.

Omar, 21, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for eight months. He had no previous convictions.

Luton Crown Court was told the boy was also made to sweep up his cut hair.

Prosecutor Alex Radley said: “The young man was proud of his hairstyle and felt that it was important to him. He suffered psychological and physical harm.” Ahtiq Raja, mitigating, said: “Mr Omar recognises he made a grave mistake. He fully understands it now. He is of previous good character and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and is very, very sorry for his actions. “He knows there is no excuse and knows what he has done is fundamentally wrong. The actions were a one off.” Jailing him, Judge Richard Foster said: “This offence was the premeditated humiliation of a 10 year old. It was despicable conduct to treat a child in that way.” He told him: “There is no excuse for what you did. It was a most disgusting piece of humiliation.” SOURCE: The Guardian UK.

