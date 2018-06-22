Wife Critical, Husband Dead Following Ambush by Armed Bandits in Tamana.

A mini-mart owner is dead and his wife hospitalized in a critical condition after they were both attacked by two men at their Four Roads, Tamana business place late last night.

Police reveal that 53-year-old John Samaroo was taking out the garbage before closing his mini-mart when he was ambushed by two men around 10pm.

His wife was also attacked during the incident.

Police say both their throats were slit.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife remains warded in a critical condition according to Loop.

Investigations are continuing.

