Works Minister Blames Extensive Flooding on Volume of Water Deposited by Rainfall.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan says the reason for extensive flooding in Port- of- Spain yesterday had more to do with the volume of water deposited by the heavy rainfall.

This is in light of concerns by citizens of the inability by the relevant authorities to treat with waterways throughout the country and especially downtown Port- of-Spain.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning Minister Sinanan revealed that continuous rainfall usually poses a threat to waterways in the city.

Asked whether or not there should be concern with more flooding especially in light of the fact that this is just the beginning of the rainy season, Minister Sinanan said that the situation yesterday was a unique one in that reason for the rainfall was as a result of a Tropical Wave.

