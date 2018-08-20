Power102FM

Works Minister Says Drainage De-silting Programme Must Now be Adjusted.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the recent heavy rains experienced across the country has caused some adjustment to be made to his Ministry’s comprehensive drainage de-silting program.

Speaking on Saturday during a tour of Beetham Gardens, Minister Sinanan admitted that areas that were cleared before, had to be redone due to the heavy rains.

Minister Sinanan says after heavy showers on Friday, some areas, mainly in West Trinidad, needed to be moved up the priority list.

