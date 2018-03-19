Wrong Police Officers Penalized in La Brea, Claims Michael Seales.

President of the Police Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales is today saying that the wrong persons were penalized in the La Brea murders.

Reports indicate that last week Friday, after reviewing statements and other documents, Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams ordered that three officers be suspended from duties at the La Brea station.

This was done concurrently to investigations being carried out by the Professional Standards Bureau relative to allegations of dereliction of duty.

According to reports four days before she was murdered, Abigail Chapman had complained to the La Brea police that the suspect had placed a knife to her throat and threatened to murder her however no action was taken then.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning, Seales claimed that innocent persons were being made to pay for one person’s actions.

He stated that one officer issued the directive not to act on the information received.

