Yesterday’s Rainfall 3 Times That of Usual March Rainfall, Says Meteorologist.

The amount of rain recorded yesterday was three times the amount usually recorded for the entire month of March.

This was confirmed by meteorologist Albert Alexander while speaking to News Power Now this morning.

Mr. Alexander said yesterday’s weather was caused by a cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr. Alexander added that the weather is expected to continue today but should clear up by tonight.

Trinidad and Tobago is NOT under any storm threat watch or warning and tomorrow’s weather is expected to return to regular dry season conditions.

