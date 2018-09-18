Young DJ Identified As Murder Victim At Heights of Guanapo, Arima.

The body of a young man whose decomposing corpse was found off a precipice at Heights of Guanapo in Arima with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified. Relatives of 24-year-old DJ, Zachary LaRose best known as DJ Energy, are said to have identified him by the clothing he had last been seen wearing.

The young man of Harmony Drive, Maturita, Arima was also identified by DNA samples taken.

Po­lice said he was shot once in the head and his hands were tied be­hind his back.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, peo­ple who were clean­ing the side of the road­way at about 5 pm last Wednes­day dis­cov­ered La Rose’s body.

The young DJ was last seen dri­ving his white Nis­san Ti­i­da, li­cense num­ber PDM 589, at about 4 pm on Ju­ly 12 in the Ari­ma area.

He was re­port­ed miss­ing to the Ari­ma Po­lice Sta­tion that same day by his moth­er Nik­ki La Rose.

A team of of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Bu­reau and the North­ern Di­vi­sion, su­per­vised by Snr Sup Daniel, are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

