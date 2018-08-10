Young Laventille Trio Caught, Detained by Police In Connection with Stolen Items.

Three men have been arrested during a police road block exercise and a quantity of items, which were stolen from a Venezuelan national recovered, in the Woodbrook district.

Officers of the Woodbrook Police Station were conducting a road block exercise along Wrightson Road in the vicinity of Cornelio Street, around 10:50pm, on Tuesday when they had cause to stop a brown Nissan Sentra B14 motor vehicle with five male occupants.

As the officers approached the vehicle, two men exited and ran off along Cornelio Street and made good their escape.

The other three occupants were held by officers who subsequently conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the officers finding a pouch containing a Venezuela issued passport, driver’s permit, a wallet and other documents.

The suspects; ages 24, 22 and 16, all of Laventille, were arrested and taken to the Woodbrook Police Station.

Around 12:50am on Wednesday, a 33-year-old Venezuelan national arrived at the station and reported to officers that he was robbed by five men, one armed with a knife, around 10:30pm, on Tuesday while walking along Alberto Street, Woodbrook.

He reported to police the attackers stole his Samsung cellphone, TT sixty dollars and a pouch containing important documents.

