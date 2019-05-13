During today’s Mid Year Budget review presentation, Finance Minister Minister Colm Imbert announced an increased expenditure of $1.8 billion.

Another main highpoint announced in the Mid-Year Budget Review was that the government will embark on a three month tax amnesty.

He said the government plans to go into over drive as it relates to economic activities and projects as there are signs that the economy has improved.

This position Minister Imbert claimed has been reliably supported by the International Monetary Fund.

The Finance Minister also gave details relating to funding allocated to the various government ministries and what the money will be used for.