10 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded in T&T. Death Toll Owed to Covid Stands at 127.

Jan 7, 2021 | 0 comments

The Ministry of Health is reporting ten new positive COVID-19 cases within a forty-eight hour period. 

In its latest clinical update the Ministry says of the 10 new positive cases, one is from Tobago. The Ministry says of the two hundred and twenty-nine persons in home self-isolation, seventeen are in the care of the prison system.

It says of the total number of persons tested, thirty-three thousand three hundred and forty-six were done at private facilities. Six thousand, seven hundred and forty-persons have since recovered from COVID-19.

From March 12th to present,  there have been seven thousand, one hundred and ninety-six cases of the virus.  One hundred and twenty-seven persons have died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

At present there are twenty-three patients in hospital with the virus. There are three hundred and twenty-five active cases of the virus.

 

