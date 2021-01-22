Advertisement

10 Suspected Illegal Immigrants Detained by Police.

Jan 22, 2021 | 0 comments

Ten suspected illegal immigrants were this morning detained by police after they were intercepted by the Point Fortin Municipal Police Task Force (PFMPTF).

Two Trinidadian men who were among the group were also detained.

At 1 am today, officers attached to the PFMPTF were patrolling along the South Central Road when they observed three vehicles being driven in a convoy-like manner. The municipal police officers intercepted the cars.

Upon further investigations, the officers noticed that a number of the persons who were passengers of the vehicles were speaking in a foreign language and appeared to have entered the country illegally.

Earlier today, the group was being processed by officers of the Erin Police Station.

