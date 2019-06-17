Reports this evening that a 10-year-old girl has been shot in Port-of-Spain. The girl was struck by bullets allegedly meant for her stepfather, who had been driving her along Independence Square.

News Power Now understands that at around 4pm, the vehicle that was being driven by Ian Worrel of John,John, Laventille, was the target of an attack perpetrated by a gunman wearing a black hoodie. Three shots were reportedly fired in Worrel’s direction before the attacker ran off. It was subsequently discovered that the child was shot in the back.

The child was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where she was treated. Investigations are now underway.