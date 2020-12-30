100 Hilton Workers To be Temporarily laid off

Government is being asked to “see what it can do” to assist the Hilton Trinidad Hotel, as approximately 100 employees are about to be laid off temporarily.

Clyde Elder, Secretary General of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), which represents the Hilton staff, said the union was given the dreadful news on Monday, that Government had taken a decision to stop assisting with the salaries of the part-time workers.

As a result of that decision, the hotel now has to temporarily lay-off of about 100 workers.

The process is expected to begin on January 4 to March 4.

The CWU now wants Government to intervene to stop the lay-offs.

If this does not occur, they have threatened to take the matter to the Industrial Court, as Elder said the decision did not follow good industrial relations practice.

Elder said the union is looking into different options to mitigate against the temporary lay-offs, like a rotation of staff or even a reduction in salary for a period.

The union also intends to hold discussions with the hotel before the temporary lay-offs are affected.