$100,00 REWARD for information on ATM Robbery in Piarco

Crime Stoppers is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of suspects in connection with a robbery at an ATM machine in St Helena, Piarco.

The reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for a robbery at the Republic Bank ATM at St Helena, Piarco.

According to reports, three armed and masked men attacked a G4S armoured security team and stole an undisclosed sum of cash. The robbers escaped in a silver Nissan X-trail, which was later found abandoned in Las Lomas.

Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information on this crime to call the toll-free number 800-8477 (800-TIPS) or submit the tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com and as usual all calls to this number are anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

