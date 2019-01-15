Media reports say an 11-year-old girl with autism has been hospitalized pending medical tests after falling off of a balcony from the fourth floor of the Maloney apartment complex where she lives.

The reports indicate that Rihanna Reed fell from the 4th floor of Building 15 in Maloney around 3 pm Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (HDC) says its Health and Safe­ty Of­fi­cers will con­duct an as­sess­ment of the build­ing following the incident.

In a state­ment, HDC said it received in­for­ma­tion that the child climbed on the rail­ing of her fourth floor apart­ment and fell four lev­els.

It added that its So­cial and Com­mu­ni­ty Ser­vice team has been dis­patched to the scene of the in­ci­dent and that its Health and Safe­ty of­fi­cers will vis­it to con­duct an as­sess­ment.