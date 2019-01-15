Media reports say an 11-year-old girl with autism has been hospitalized pending medical tests after falling off of a balcony from the fourth floor of the Maloney apartment complex where she lives.
The reports indicate that Rihanna Reed fell from the 4th floor of Building 15 in Maloney around 3 pm Monday.
Meanwhile, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says its Health and Safety Officers will conduct an assessment of the building following the incident.
In a statement, HDC said it received information that the child climbed on the railing of her fourth floor apartment and fell four levels.
It added that its Social and Community Service team has been dispatched to the scene of the incident and that its Health and Safety officers will visit to conduct an assessment.