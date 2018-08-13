12 Fans of Barcelona SC in Ecuador Killed, 30 Injured When Bus Overturns.

At least 12 fans of Ecuadorean football team Barcelona SC have been killed and 30 injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned.

The fans were returning from an away game in Cuenca where the team from Guayaquil had drawn against Deportivo Cuenca.

It is not yet clear what caused the bus to overturn on the road.

Barcelona SC is one of the most popular teams in the country with a passionate fan base.

The team’s chairman, José Cevallos, said on Twitter that he had received news of the accident “with much pain”.

He also said that a funeral chapel would be set up in the team’s stadium to honour those who had died.

Ecuador’s football association as well as football clubs across Ecuador expressed their condolences to Barcelona SC.

