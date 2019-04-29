Two suspected bandits who attempted to rob a liquor mart on Monday morning were shot dead by the owner.

Police say the suspects entered Singh’s Liquor Mart at Bournes Road, St James at around 8.20am.

They then ordered the owner to hand over cash and other items.

However the owner, who carries a licensed firearm, pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the two bandits.

One of the bandits, believed to be the 14 year old boy, collapsed inside the establishment.

The other bandit ran out the door but was too injured to escape and instead collapsed on the pavement outside the store.

The bodies, which are yet to be identified, were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The businessman’s firearm and Firearm User Licence was taken by police for examination.