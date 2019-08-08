Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy.

He has been identified as 14-year-old Nicholai Hodge of Sangre Grande.

Police were told around 3:40 pm on Tuesday, Hodge entered a taxi along Hollis Avenue, Arima and asked to be taken to the Congo.

When the driver turned around he realized that the boy was bleeding from a gunshot injury to his chest.

He stopped a team of officers who were patrolling nearby and the injured teen was rushed to the Arima District Health Facility.

However, Hodge succumbed to his injuries within an hour.

He was later identified by relatives.

Police said they had no intelligence on where or by whom Hodge was shot or if the wound was self-inflicted.

As a result, inquiries are ongoing into the incident.