Minister Stuart Young on Tuesday said figures provided by the Prisons Commission Service reveal that of June 25th this year there are 142 Venezuelans at the nation’s prisons.

He was asked to advise, as to the number of Venezuelan nationals who are incarcerated/detained in our nation’s prisons as at April 15, 2019.

Mr. Young also provided information relating the amount of persons detained at the Immigration Detention Center as of April 30th, 2019.