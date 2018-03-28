$15K USD Robbery at Chaguanas Bank, Engages Police.

A robbery at the Chaguanas branch of Bank of Baroda is today receiving the attention of Central Division Police Investigators.

The bandits stole an estimated US$15,000 and TT$500,000 from a vault at the bank sometime over the weekend.

According to reports, the building was secured on Friday afternoon, but when employees returned to the premises at 6am on Monday morning, they observed a hole on the eastern side of the building.

Upon further examination, it was found that a safe had been cut into, and a quantity of money was missing.

A team of officers from the Port- of- Spain Division and the Central Division, responded.

Crime scene investigators also visited the scene and dusted for fingerprints.

