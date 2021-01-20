16 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in T&T.

The Ministry of Health is reporting sixteen new positive COVID-19 cases within a 48 hour period.

In its latest update, the Ministry said since March 12th 2020 to present, there have been 7,415 positive COVID-19 cases. Six thousand, nine hundred and forty-five persons have recovered from the virus.

Currently there are forty-two patients in hospital with the virus. Two hundred and seventy-five patients are in home-self isolation, 309 at state quarantine facilities and five are at step –down facilities.

The Ministry said of the total number of persons tested, 3,607, were done at private facilities.

One hundred and thirty-two persons have died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago thus far.

Meanwhile, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development says one person has been discharged, reducing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tobago to nine.