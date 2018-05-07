18 Charges To Be Faced by Buggery Suspect in Port- of- Spain Court Today.

A 21-year-old Cascade man is expected to appear before a Port- of- Spain Magistrate today in connection with the kidnapping and buggery of a 12-year-old boy.

According to reports, the victim was walking along Gordon Street, Port of Spain when the suspect pulled up alongside him and ordered him into a grey Kia Sportage SUV at gunpoint.

The child was blindfolded and taken to an unknown location where he was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Reports indicate that the suspect will be facing a total of 18 charges including common assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, grievous sexual assault and buggery.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID), around 10 pm on April 30, while a customer at KFC Southern Main Road, Curepe.

