A 33-year-old man is dead following a confrontation with a 19-year-old male relative on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Matthew St John of Cicada Extension, River Estate, Diego Martin.

According to police reports, at around 12.30 pm Thursday, the deceased and the 19-year-old relative got into a confrontation, which resulted in St John being stabbed in the neck.

Police were told the 33-year-old attacked the younger man with a knife, however the younger man was able to overpower St. John, securing the weapon. The teenager told relatives he was forced to defend himself admitting to using the weapon during the altercation.

Other relatives were informed and the teen remained at the scene of the crime. The police were notified and a team of officers visited the scene.

They found and seized a knife with a grey handle from the scene.

The teenager has since been detained and is aiding with the investigation.