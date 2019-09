Nineteen -year- old Michael Joseph was yesterday expected to appear in court, charged with killing his mother. The incident occurred on August 24th at the family home.

Joseph is accused of stabbing his 39-year-old mother, Alistra Kampo, and he is also charged with the attempted murder of Rhoda Mack.

The circumstances that led up to the crime, allegedly perpetrated by the young man, are yet to be ascertained.