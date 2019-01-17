Horrific images have emerged on social media of an accident which occurred last night in Debe.

The accident is said to have resulted in the death of two men while a third remains hospitalized in critical condition.

In the video the men are seen pinned in the damaged vehicle and hanging out of the doors and windows.

Reports say the accident occurred on the Debe highway around 10 PM.

The vehicle ran off the road near the exit for the highway.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley pleads with persons to exercise road safety.

He made the plea during his feature address at the sod turning ceremony and tour for the Diego Martin Pedestrian Overpass.

Dr Rowley lamented that the issue of road safety is one which isn’t taken seriously and is today pleading with persons to use the pedestrian overpass to avoid becoming a statistic.

As Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West Dr. Rowley said that he is pleased to ensure that the overpass will be completed in a timely manner as to ensure that the children who live within the area are safe to go to and from school.

The sod turning ceremony was done to for the Diego Martin Pedestrian overpass and walk through of Hillview Drive, La Puerta.