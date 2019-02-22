Marijuana worth an estimated $2 million dollars has been destroyed by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force. The discovery was made during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the San Juan district.

The exercise also included officers of the Canine Unit and was conducted between 4:00pm and 7:00pm, on Wednesday.

During the exercise, the officers proceeded to a house at La Fortune Extension, San Juan, where they conducted a search which resulted in 200 kilogrammes of marijuana and 400 marijuana seedlings being discovered in the vicinity of the property.

The officers also discovered a quantity of car parts, which are believed to have been stolen.