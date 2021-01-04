2 percent of the population to receive Covid 19 vaccine

Fewer than 2 percent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population will receive a COVID vaccination in the first instance.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the revelation while speaking at the Health Ministry’s COVID briefing.

He explained that the Health Ministry has sought to acquire 50 thousand vaccines but only 25 thousand people will be vaccinated in the first part of Phase 1.

He added that the Ministry’s decision was informed by several factors including the life span of the vaccine.