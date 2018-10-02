2019 Budget Not In Line With Realities Of Citizens, Says The Opposition Leader.

The 2019 fiscal package does not identify with the realities faced by citizens; so says Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar.

She expressed this view while speaking with reporters on Monday following the budget presentation.

Mrs Persad Bissessar also pointed out, what she says is the significant increase in unemployment since the Keith Rowley led administration took office.

however, Prime Minister, Rowley stated that the government took tough decisions that were not popular but were necessary, especially at this time.

