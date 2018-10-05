2019 Post Budget Debate: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar Responds.

Speaking on the topic of this country’s healthcare system, Mrs Persad-Bissessar recounted a statement made by Prime Minister Rowley in which he said that he would give no undertaking to amend legislation regarding the Children’s Life Fund. The Opposition Leader said she will amend the legislation.

On the top of national security and crime, she also noted that she will bring legislation and a special court to wipe out corruption within the protective services as well as the public service.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced that she received a letter dated today, October 5th, regarding the distribution of letters of termination by Petrotrin this morning in which workers have been asked to collect their pink slips. She indicated that a correspondence announcing the distribution of termination letters to Petrotrin employees is a contempt of court.

She accused the People’s Nation Movement of engaging in corrupt practices over the years, leading to the current situation at the state-owned energy company.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar stated that none of the reports which looked into the operations of Petrotrin called for a shutdown of the refinery.

The Opposition Leader has chided the Government for not implementing any mega projects of their own.

She lamented that future generations will have to clean up, what she refers to as, the mess left by this Government.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar said those who have lost jobs will get them back under her administration, this as she says a people consultations report indicates that citizens feel betrayed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Government.

Citing Government figures she stated that the economy has contracted by 6.5 per cent and the real GDP decreased by 11.2 billion dollars. Noting that a growth in the economy is due to increased tax burdens such as the removal of the fuel subsidy.

She highlighted some of the industries which she said declined or contracted under this Government.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar called on the Government to take responsibility for the shrinkages in the economy.

The 2019 Budget Debate is currently underway in the Parliament.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has begun her response to the National Budget which was presented by Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert on Monday, October 1st.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar will speak on issues affecting the economy, job loses, the closure of Petrotrin’s refinery and the Dr Keith Rowley led Administration’s handling of such matters since taking office in 2015.

