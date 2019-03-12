A 21-year-old Arima man is the second person to be charged in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Monica Ruiz, was due to appear before the Arima Magistrates’ Court today.

Kent Coutou aka ‘Mark Thomas’, was charged with murder, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, on Friday 8th March.

Ms. Ruiz, of Sherwood Park, Arima, was last seen at her home around 5:00pm on Friday August 3rd, 2018.

Her body, was later discovered by relatives, bound and gagged the following day.

Several items, including a refrigerator and washing machine, were missing from the victim’s home.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be suffocation.

Coutou was arrested by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, on Friday March 1st.

Leon Logan, 30, a labourer of Five Rivers, Arouca, was previously charged with Ms. Ruiz’s murder on September 8th, 2018.