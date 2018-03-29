21-Year-Old Soldier Dies In Vehicular Crash

A Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Officer is now dead following an early morning accident on the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on today.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Rajesh Sookdeo, an officer attached to Camp Cumoto.

According to reports, police and fire officers responded to a call about a vehicular accident on the Chase Village police zone, near Seeraram Brothers Limited, around 4 am.

Reports indicate that the victim’s vehicle came into contact with a surveillance pole with CCTV cameras.

He died at the scene.

