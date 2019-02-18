A Barataria man was scheduled to appear in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’Court today, charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anthony Michael Mitchell.

22-year-old Hollison Glasgow Jr, a store attendant, of Malick, Barataria, was charged with murder on Saturday 16th February, 2019, following advicW received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

On Saturday 26th January, 2019, at 1:40am, police responded to a report of a wounding at a house at Green Acres, Pelican Extension, Morvant, where they found the victim suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

Subsequent investigations led to Glasgow Jr’s arrest by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 1, on Sunday 10th February, at his workplace.