The Trinidad and Tobago police service says 18 charges will be faced by a 22-year-old Cascade man who sexually assaulted a 12 year old school boy last month. The man also faces charges in relation to similar acts of violence and sexual assault committed against two other people.
22-Year Old Josiah Nicholas Charged With Sexual Assault Against Three, including 12-Year-Old School Boy.
The Trinidad and Tobago police service says 18 charges will be faced by a 22-year-old Cascade man who sexually assaulted a 12 year old school boy last month. The man also faces charges in relation to similar acts of violence and sexual assault committed against two other people.
Crime 1746 Main News 719 Power102fm 1216 buggery 7 Cascade 3 crime 204 Josiah Nicholas 1 news 352 sexual assault 12 trinidad ad tobago 1 ttps 81
COMMENTS