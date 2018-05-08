Power102FM

22-Year Old Josiah Nicholas Charged With Sexual Assault Against Three, including 12-Year-Old School Boy.

22-Year Old Josiah Nicholas Charged With Sexual Assault Against Three, including 12-Year-Old School Boy.

0

The Trinidad and Tobago police service says 18 charges will be faced by a 22-year-old Cascade man who sexually assaulted a 12 year old school boy last month. The man also faces charges in relation to similar acts of violence and sexual assault committed against two other people. 

Protest in Port-of-Spain As Group Calls for Removal of Buggery Law.
Former Justice Minister and Supreme Court Judge Says There’s Nothing Natural About Buggery.
A SPECIAL REPORT , with Journalist TONY FRASER

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0