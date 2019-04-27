A 23-year-old man and his parents have been arrested by officers of the Southern Division, for possession of a firearm and ammunition, during an anti-crime exercise in the Princes Town area, earlier today.

During the exercise officers of the Southern Division Task Force, Princes Town and San Fernando Criminal Investigations Departments, executed a search warrant at the Irie Village home of the suspect.

There officers found one Colt revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition on a couch in the house.

The suspect, his 53-year-old father and 47-year-old mother, were all taken to the Princes Town Police Station, pending further enquiries.