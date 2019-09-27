Investigations are today continuing into the death of a 24-year-old man in Mt D’or on Thursday night.

According to police reports, around 9.30pm police received reports of a shooting along Esperanza Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, residents told police that Jahdiel David Robinson of Mt D’or had been shot by two armed men mere moments before and that he had been rushed to the hospital by a neighbour.

Robinson was pronounced dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police have no motive for the killing.