Chris Rivers has been found dead. The 24-year-old WASA employee’s decomposing corpse was found by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and Eastern Division Homicide division, at around 11am today. The discovery was made in a forested area in Mafeking Village.

Rivers was last seen alive one week ago as she left the WASA substation in New Grant where she worked.

A man has been detained by police for questioning in connection with the woman’s murder.