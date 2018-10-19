25 Prison Officers Stay Off The Job One Day After Officer’s Murder, Says National Security Minister.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says he was informed that twenty-five prison officers did not report for duty today.

On Wednesday President of the Prisons Officers Association, Ceron Richards, at a news briefing said officers were fed up with the lack of implementation of many promises made to them by the state.

He said the killing of two colleagues this week indicates the seriousness of the situation, adding that the association supports officers who want to leave the job.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s this afternoon; Minister Young said he was given an update on the number of officers who did not report for duty today.

Minister Young also assured disgruntled prison officers that their concerns are being addressed.

