26-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Robberies in the West.

Nov 26, 2020 | 0 comments

A suspect has been arrested by officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) following an anti-crime exercise. He has been detained on two counts of robbery

According to the TTPS, the officers received information that robberies were being committed in the Western Division by someone pretending to be a PH driver.

On Wednesday, officers intercepted the Silver Nissan Note along the Western Main Road in the vicinity of Columbus Circle, Westmoorings, where the 26-year-old suspect was arrested.

Investigations are continuing.

