One week after the death of Kurt Edwards, a woman has been charged with the unlawful disposal of his body.

Desta Thompson, a 26-year-old of Curepe, was charged for the offence on Wednesday following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.

On Tuesday, May 7th, 28 year old Mr. Edwards, a handyman of Aranguez, got into an altercation with Thompson and her husband in front of their Curepe home.

During the fracas, the victim was stabbed about the body and died at the scene.

Both Thompson and her husband proceeded to put the body into the victim’s vehicle and disposed of the body along Crowne Street, Tacarigua, before abandoning the vehicle in Orange Grove, Tacarigua.

The accused was later arrested while making a report at the Arouca Police Station on Monday, May 13th.

Thompson’s husband is currently in police custody and enquiries are continuing.