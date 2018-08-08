28-Year-Old Man Appears in Court Charged with Murder of Reon Massy.

A Mon Repos man has appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with the murder of Reon Massy, which occurred on July 23rd.

28- year- old Antonio Joseph of Naparima Mayaro Road, Mon Repos, was charged with murder, when he appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chanka, in the San Fernando 1st Magistrates’ Court, on Monday to answer to the charge.

The matter was adjourned to Monday September 3rd.

Mr. Massy, 32, a labourer, of Smith Street, Mon Repos, was found with gunshot wounds about the body at an apartment complex in the vicinity of the Mon Repos Police Station.

Officers made the discovery when they responded to a report of a shooting incident in the area, involving the victim and another man, after they got into an altercation over money.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died.

Joseph was subsequently arrested on July 30thafter turning himself in to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3, in San Fernando.

Joseph was charged by WPC Vanessa Callender-St. Clair, also of HBI Region, 3 following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, on that same day.

