29 -Year- Old San Juan Man Appears in Court, Charged with Sexual Assault Against Girls, 10 and 12.

A San Juan man has been denied bail and remanded into custody after appearing before a Port-of- Spain Magistrate, charged with the sexual penetration and sexual touching of two girls.

29-year- old Celvin Allong appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed, in the Port of Spain 7th Magistrates’ Court, on Friday charged with three counts of sexual penetration against a 12-year-old girl and one count of sexual touching against a 10-year-old girl.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between December 31st, 2016 and July 1st, 2017.

Investigations were supervised by Acting ASP Matthew Andrews and Acting Inspector Krishna Boodoo.

WPC Loraine Sequea and WPC Daychelle Lord, both of the Child Protection Unit North Eastern Division, laid the charges of sexual penetration and sexual touching respectively.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday June 14th.

