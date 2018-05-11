Power102FM

29 -Year- Old Woman Shot, Execution Style, Overnight.

29 -Year- Old Woman Shot, Execution Style, Overnight.

0

A 29-year-old Petite Valley woman is this country’s 17th female killed for the year. Dead is Melanie Jones. She was killed this morning at around 2am, at her Second Street, Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road home.

Reports state that Jones had arrived at her one room apartment at around 10:30pm on Thursday and at 2am, loud explosions were heard. She was subsequently found dead on the street.

 

A district medical officer pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jones was employed with the Community Enhancement Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

 

Were any laws broken in the issue of children allegedly related to the Attorney General pictured using guns?
CCNTV6 To Appear In Court Next Month
8 year old raped by armed man

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0