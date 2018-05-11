29 -Year- Old Woman Shot, Execution Style, Overnight.

A 29-year-old Petite Valley woman is this country’s 17th female killed for the year. Dead is Melanie Jones. She was killed this morning at around 2am, at her Second Street, Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road home.

Reports state that Jones had arrived at her one room apartment at around 10:30pm on Thursday and at 2am, loud explosions were heard. She was subsequently found dead on the street.

A district medical officer pronounced her dead at the scene.

Jones was employed with the Community Enhancement Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

