Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says police information indicates that out of the 366 murders for the year thus far, as of September 6th, 297 of the killings were committed with the use of illegal firearms.

Minister Young confirmed this during debate in the House of Representatives on Monday on the Firearms Amendment Bill. The bill was eventually passed with support coming from the Opposition.

Minister Young also revealed that of the 366 murders, 123 were gang-related.