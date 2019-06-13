News Power Now understands that three students were shot along the Belmont Circular Road in Belmont on Wednesday.

Initial reports suggested that the students were in a vehicle when a gunman opened fire on the car.

Police believe that one of the children was the daughter of an alleged gang-leader and was the target of the shooting.

The students were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for treatment. Up to news time the students’ conditions remained uncertain.

NewsPower Now will have updates as further details become available.