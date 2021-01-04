32 issued tickets in road exercise

Thirty-two motorists who were found to be in breach of various traffic offences were issued fixed penalty notices in South-Western Trinidad Saturday.

The 32 drivers were issued tickets in two separate exercises conducted in the Oropouche and Santa Flora districts on January 2nd.

The drivers were issued tickets for the following:

• 23 for speeding

• Four for defective fittings

• Three for no identification lights

• One for defective identification plate and no booster seat

This continued police presence forms part of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Strategic Plan in reducing the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities along the nation’s roadways and the ensuring a sustained, heightened police presence to detect and reduce all types of crimes.