35 Countries Report Presence of New Covid-19 Strain.

The new strain of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, which according to the first investigations is not more serious but more contagious than the dominant one so far in Europe, has already reached 22 countries of the European continent and another 15 from the rest of the world.

This is reflected in a risk report published this Tuesday by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), which warns that “the danger of an increase in healthcare pressure on health systems during the next few weeks it is high ”in the European countries.

Outside of European continent, the country with the most diagnoses is Japan (eight) followed by India (six), Israel (five), Australia and Canada (four), South Korea (three), Hong Kong and Jordan (two) and Singapore, Nigeria and Lebanon (one).

Latin America has not been immune to the spread of new mutation. Peru today confirmed the presence of the new variant of the coronavirus. A few days ago, Chile did it after diagnosing a woman from a flight from the United Kingdom that made a stopover in Madrid, the capital of Spain.

Four days ago, the Government of the state of Sao Paulo, in Brazil, confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus of the new strain found in the United Kingdom less than a month ago.

In the same way, Argentina did when they discovered a new variant of the virus that emerged in China that “seems to have the same lethality as the strain that circulates.”

The increase in coronavirus cases in Europe has alerted representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), which have asked these countries to increase efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, the pandemic has reached a “tipping point” and it is necessary to establish what restrictions will continue to be in force or will be implemented to combat the disease.

“We remain in the clutches of COVID-19 as cases increase in Europe and we address the new challenges posed by the mutant virus, “Kluge said at a conference Thursday.